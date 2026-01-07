Man shot dead by police after violent attack in Assam
A serious altercation turned deadly in Assam's Sivasagar district on Tuesday night when police shot Ranjit Pandav, 46, after he attacked two neighbors and a police personnel.
Things got out of hand when Pandav—reportedly intoxicated—threatened his wife with a machete, pushing neighbors to step in and call for help.
What happened next
Police arrived around 9pm to find Pandav aggressive and refusing to surrender.
Despite warnings, he assaulted an officer in a dark room, leading police to fire in self-defense. Sadly, Pandav died at the hospital.
His neighbors Martin and Geeta were left critically injured, with Martin now in the ICU.
It's also come out that Pandav had a history of domestic violence; his wife and five kids had recently moved out for their safety.
Police are following up with the family as they investigate further.