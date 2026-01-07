Karnataka to give 19.64 lakh schoolgirls free menstrual cups
Big news for students in Karnataka—nearly 20 lakh girls from classes 9 to II PU will now get free menstrual cups, thanks to a major expansion of the state's Shuchi scheme.
The move follows a strong response from an earlier pilot and was officially announced by the Health Department on January 5, 2026.
Why does this matter?
The pilot run showed most girls were open to using menstrual cups, with 272 out of 300 students giving them a thumbs up.
By switching from disposable pads, the government expects to save ₹10 crore each year and cut down on waste—a win for both budgets and the planet.
What about sanitary pads?
Sanitary napkins aren't going away just yet. Because of delays in government tenders, pads will still be available for three more months so nobody is left without options or forced to skip school.
The state hopes this transition helps bridge hygiene gaps and makes periods less stressful for everyone involved.