Tiger spotted near Mysuru airport, big search launched
India
A tiger was seen early Monday morning near Mysuru airport, confirmed by CCTV and tracks inside the airport grounds.
The Forest Department quickly kicked off a major search, bringing in over 100 team members to comb the area.
What's happening now
Teams are using thermal drones, walk-through cages, and even kumki elephants to find the tiger, but there haven't been any new sightings yet.
Locals are being asked to stay indoors at night and not spread rumors while the search continues for everyone's safety.