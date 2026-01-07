Karnataka honor killing: CM promises fast-track court and new law India Jan 07, 2026

A tragic case in Karnataka has sparked outrage after a 20-year-old woman, Manya Patil, was allegedly killed by her own family for marrying Vivekananda Dhoddamani, a Dalit man.

Protests broke out by Dalit organizations and condemnation by Lingayat groups, with many calling for justice and stronger action against caste-based violence.

Responding to the anger, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a fast-track court for this case and said his government would discuss a special law to curb 'honour killing.'