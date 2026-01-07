Karnataka honor killing: CM promises fast-track court and new law
A tragic case in Karnataka has sparked outrage after a 20-year-old woman, Manya Patil, was allegedly killed by her own family for marrying Vivekananda Dhoddamani, a Dalit man.
Protests broke out by Dalit organizations and condemnation by Lingayat groups, with many calling for justice and stronger action against caste-based violence.
Responding to the anger, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a fast-track court for this case and said his government would discuss a special law to curb 'honour killing.'
What's happening now
Patil's father and relatives have been arrested under murder charges and the SC/ST Act.
Authorities have boosted security in their village—installing CCTV cameras and providing protection to Dhoddamani's family, who are now facing social isolation despite earlier acceptance by locals.
The incident highlights how deep-rooted caste issues still impact lives in Karnataka, especially when it comes to inter-caste marriages.