Indian, Chinese military leaders end Arunachal Pradesh talks on LAC
Indian and Chinese military leaders just wrapped up talks believed to have lasted more than a week in Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to smooth things over along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
After some recent tension in the Upper Subansiri area, both sides are doubling down on efforts to avoid any flare-ups and keep the peace at this tricky stretch of the border.
Second round of India China talks
This was only the second round of talks here since September, showing both countries want better communication.
Indian Lt. Gen. Girish Kalia led this round, building on earlier meetings between India's NSA Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Those discussions produced 10 points of consensus for handling border issues, part of broader efforts following the 2020 Ladakh standoff, with rebuilding measures beginning in October 2024 to manage things diplomatically and keep things stable along the LAC.