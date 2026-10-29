Indian Coast Guard rescues 20 from Sigma Pearl near Kakinada
India
The Indian Coast Guard pulled off a successful rescue on Thursday, saving all 20 crew members from the Sigma Pearl after it broke down and started drifting close to the Kakinada coast.
The crew was airlifted to ICGS Sujay, wrapping up the operation by 6pm.
Sigma Pearl engine trouble near Antarvedi
Sigma Pearl, a bulk carrier headed for Singapore, set sail from Visakhapatnam but ran into engine trouble soon after.
As it drifted near Antarvedi and toward an oil field, the Coast Guard stepped in quickly.