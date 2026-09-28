Indian Coast Guard rescues MT Seagull 9 off Paradip coast
The Indian Coast Guard pulled off a quick rescue after the MT Seagull 9, a Belize-flagged chemical tanker loaded with palm oil, broke down and started tilting dangerously near Odisha's Paradip coast.
The ship sent out a distress call about 37 nautical miles from shore.
Paradip tug tows tanker, sheen dissipates
The ICGS Vishwast and a damage control team rushed in, using pumps to handle flooding and seal leaks while making sure the vessel didn't capsize.
Extra ships and even an aircraft joined in to keep an eye on possible pollution.
A minor palm-oil sheen was detected near the tanker on September 27 and was found to have completely dissipated during follow-up surveillance on September 28, and the tanker was taken under tow by Paradip Port Authority tug Dolphin toward the anchorage area off Paradip, with ICG teams sticking around for support just in case.