Indian Coast Guard rescues MT Seagull 9 off Paradip coast

The ICGS Vishwast and a damage control team rushed in, using pumps to handle flooding and seal leaks while making sure the vessel didn't capsize.

Extra ships and even an aircraft joined in to keep an eye on possible pollution.

A minor palm-oil sheen was detected near the tanker on September 27 and was found to have completely dissipated during follow-up surveillance on September 28, and the tanker was taken under tow by Paradip Port Authority tug Dolphin toward the anchorage area off Paradip, with ICG teams sticking around for support just in case.