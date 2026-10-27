Indian Consulate in Dubai urges nationals to secure medical insurance
Heading to the United Arab Emirates? The Consulate General of India in Dubai is reminding all Indian nationals who are traveling to the UAE for visit or tourism purposes to get adequate and appropriate medical insurance prior to commencement of their journey.
They're stressing policies that cover cashless facilities, including the cost of medical repatriation to India, after seeing too many Indians stuck with massive medical bills from unexpected health issues.
UAE Indians face high medical bills
A lot of Indians (whether just visiting or living in the UAE) have ended up paying way more than they could afford when emergencies hit, mostly because their insurance didn't cover enough.
The consulate wants Indian nationals traveling to the UAE for visit or tourism purposes and Indians residing in the UAE on employment visas or as dependents to double-check their coverage so a sudden illness doesn't turn into a financial nightmare.