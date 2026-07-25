Indian destination weddings could reach 1-third by 2028, budgets 58L/1.5cr
India
Destination weddings are getting seriously popular with Indian couples: by 2028, nearly one-third of all weddings here could be destination-style, up from about one-quarter today.
Budgets are climbing too: local destination weddings now average ₹58 lakh, while international ones average over ₹1.5 crore, thanks to an 8% yearly rise in spending.
Destination weddings lengthen, Sri Lanka favored
Destination weddings aren't just bigger, they're lasting longer (now over three days on average) and focusing more on guest experiences and curated activities.
For those dreaming of tying the knot abroad but not too far from home, Sri Lanka is emerging as a favorite spot: 44% choose venues within a short flight, and bookings there are growing fast.