Indian Embassy in Italy labels refusal claim false and fabricated
India
The Indian Embassy in Italy has addressed a viral video where an Indian national claimed the Embassy refused help.
The Embassy called these claims "false and fabricated," explaining that the person didn't follow required ID checks.
They added, "We are always ready to help everyone but it is important that all visitors comply with security protocols."
Indian Embassy reassures support for Indians
Even after this incident, the Embassy reassured its commitment to supporting Indians living in Italy.
With more people discussing consular services online, they reminded everyone that following basic ID procedures is essential when seeking help from embassies or consulates.