Indian engineers fear job losses and skill obsolescence from AI
India
While Silicon Valley is busy debating if AI could change humanity forever, engineers in India are mostly worried about losing their jobs or seeing their skills become outdated.
Many feel AI is a real threat to their current roles, according to local startup founders.
Indian techies prioritize staying employed
For Indian techies, the big concern isn't some distant sci-fi risk: it's whether they'll still have work as AI keeps evolving.
This practical focus highlights how the impact of new tech can feel very different depending on where you are and what you're up against.