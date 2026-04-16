Indian farmer chases influencers from sunflower field, clip sparks debate
India
An Indian farmer went viral after he chased away influencers who entered his sunflower field without asking.
The clip has sparked conversations about respecting farmers' space and highlights how chasing internet fame can sometimes cross real-world boundaries.
Crop damage from photo seekers
Farmers in places like California and Canada are also dealing with crop damage from people looking for the perfect photo.
Some online have joked about using cow dung as a deterrent, while others suggest charging fees for photo ops, reminding everyone that farmers' hard work deserves respect, both online and off.