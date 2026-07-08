Indian flights lengthen as airlines avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace

Passengers face higher fares, longer layovers

These new routes add 1.5 to 2 hours to flight times, making trips more tiring and schedules tougher to manage.

Airlines are burning more fuel, paying higher insurance premiums, and even cutting some flights.

For passengers, this means pricier tickets (up by 5% to 30%), longer layovers, and a bit more waiting around, at least until things settle down in the region.