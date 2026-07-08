Indian fuel prices unchanged on Wednesday despite oil price rise
India
Fuel prices in India didn't budge on Wednesday, even though global oil costs went up thanks to rising U.S.-Iran tensions and some drama in the Persian Gulf.
Despite all that, gasoline and diesel rates here stayed the same.
Ministers Puri and Gadkari defend E20
Some folks have been worried about E20 gasoline (that's fuel mixed with 20% ethanol), but Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nitin Gadkari say there's nothing to stress about.
Puri called the concerns a "misrepresentation," pointing out that E20's been used since April 2025 without any car troubles.
Gadkari added at the Viksit Bharat Conclave that switching to E20 helps cut pollution and lowers India's massive fuel import bill, pushing back against any myths about its impact on our wallets or the environment.