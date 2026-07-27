Indian government appoints Nandan Nilekani task force after exam leaks
After several recent exam paper leaks in big tests like NEET, the Indian government has set up a high-powered task force to fix the problem.
Led by Nandan Nilekani (Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect), and including a former ISRO chief, the team's goal is to restore trust in competitive exams and make sure things stay fair for everyone.
Task force eyes blockchain, encryption
The task force is expected to bring technological innovation into the process, leveraging tools such as blockchain and advanced encryption, to keep papers secure.
With experts who know digital systems and secure networks, they will devise robust mechanisms to ensure that exams are conducted without any breaches.
More details on the specific measures proposed by this team are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, as they push for a transparent, tamper-proof system.