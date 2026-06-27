Indian government approves 2.13L homes under PMAY-Urban 2.0, total 16.13L
India
The Indian government just greenlit over 2.13 lakh new houses for urban poor families as part of the PMAY-Urban 2.0 scheme.
With this move, the total number of homes approved under the scheme now tops 16.13 lakh, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Women prioritized, seniors and marginalized supported
Most of these new homes (about 2.05 lakh) are set aside for women, putting a spotlight on women-led ownership.
There's also support for senior citizens and marginalized communities, including SCs, STs, OBCs, and transgender people.
The approvals cover projects in 16 states and are part of a bigger effort to make affordable housing more accessible to everyone who needs it most.