Indian government approves 4 multi-tracking projects worth ₹9,450cr adding 410km
India
Big update for India's railways: the government just approved four new multi-tracking projects worth around ₹9,450 crore.
These will add around 410km of tracks across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, all aimed at making travel smoother and cutting down on train traffic jams.
Projects add 76 million tons freight
With these upgrades, trains can carry an additional 76 million tons of freight traffic each year and connect approximately 6,448 villages, directly benefiting about 6 million people.
The move is also eco-friendly: it could save 13 crore liters of oil and cut carbon emissions by as much as planting 2.6 crore trees.
Plus, better rail links mean easier trips to cool spots like Bhitarkanika National Park and Pulicat Lake.