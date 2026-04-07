Indian government asks Supreme Court to review adultery decriminalization India Apr 07, 2026

The Indian government is asking the Supreme Court to review its 2018 move that decriminalized adultery. This came up during the Sabarimala case hearings.

While the Center isn't pushing to bring back Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (which punished men for adultery), it's questioning if the court relied too much on the idea of constitutional morality when making its decision.