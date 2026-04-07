Indian government asks Supreme Court to review adultery decriminalization
The Indian government is asking the Supreme Court to review its 2018 move that decriminalized adultery. This came up during the Sabarimala case hearings.
While the Center isn't pushing to bring back Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (which punished men for adultery), it's questioning if the court relied too much on the idea of constitutional morality when making its decision.
Center says 'constitutional morality' too vague
The Center says "constitutional morality" is too vague and could blur lines between different branches of government.
They also argue that using international cases and academic opinions might stretch judicial power too far.
Back in 2018, though, the Supreme Court called Section 497 unconstitutional because it violated rights to equality, especially since it treated men and women differently.