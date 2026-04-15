Indian government declares no district now affected by Naxal violence India Apr 15, 2026

Big news: The Indian government just announced that not a single district in the country is affected by Naxal violence any more.

This comes after a major security review and marks the end of a conflict that's been around for more than 50 years.

It's a huge milestone in India's efforts against left-wing extremism, which the government has been tackling head-on since 2015.