Indian government declares no district now affected by Naxal violence
India
Big news: The Indian government just announced that not a single district in the country is affected by Naxal violence any more.
This comes after a major security review and marks the end of a conflict that's been around for more than 50 years.
It's a huge milestone in India's efforts against left-wing extremism, which the government has been tackling head-on since 2015.
Officials flag 37 legacy-thrust districts
Even with this progress, officials say there are still 37 "Legacy and Thrust districts" (plus one "District of Concern" in Jharkhand) that need extra attention to make sure violence doesn't come back.
These areas were once hotspots but now just need steady support so peace and development can stick around.