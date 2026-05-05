Indian government launches 5-year cotton productivity mission with ₹5,659.22 cr
India
The Indian government just kicked off a five-year Mission for Cotton Productivity, putting ₹5,659.22 crore on the table to help farmers grow more cotton.
The big goal? Raise cotton output from 440kg per hectare to 755kg per hectare by 2030-31 and hit 49.8 million bales.
Cotton Mission covers 140 districts
This mission is part of the '5F vision' (think Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Foreign), which means better quality cotton and more exports.
It covers 140 districts in 14 states, supports about 3.2 million farmers, and brings in tech like high-yield seeds.
Plus, the plan will involve 2,000 ginning/processing factories so India's cotton can compete globally.