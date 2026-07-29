Indian government may bring bill criminalizing digital arrests, AI deepfakes
India
The Indian government may bring a new bill to Parliament that will officially make digital arrests and AI deepfakes separate crimes.
The idea is to close loopholes in current laws, with tough penalties.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta explained that the law would aim to categorize digital arrest and AI-generated deepfakes as specific offenses with consequential punishments.
Supreme Court flags digital arrest scams
The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has flagged digital arrests as a growing problem, basically organized scams that often steal from retirees.
The court has already asked the CBI to investigate these cases.
Attorney General R Venkataramani pointed out that, thanks to a dedicated committee, these crimes are already dropping.