Indian government offers senior AI professionals up to ₹4.58L monthly
Looking to level up its tech game, the Indian government is now offering senior AI professionals salaries as high as ₹4.58 lakh per month, way more than what even top civil servants get.
These pay packages were set last year to help bring top AI minds into public sector projects.
TCS and NEC enable AI hiring
Big names like TCS and NEC Corporation India are on board, making it easier for ministries and states to hire AI talent quickly at fixed rates.
The new hires will work on everything from smarter chatbots and software assistants that can carry out tasks inside DigiLocker to facial verification tech, with AI programs running on the government's MeghRaj cloud.
Plus, relaxed bidding rules mean startups have a real shot at getting involved: The deadline for proposals is September 7, 2026.