Indian government: Passport alone does not establish citizenship under law India Jun 25, 2026

The Indian government just clarified that having a passport doesn't automatically mean you're an Indian citizen.

This is because, under Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, passports can sometimes be given to non-citizens if it's in the public interest.

The move echoes old Bombay High Court rulings from 2013 that said passports aren't enough to prove citizenship.