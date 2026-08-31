Indian government puts Manipur census on hold pending NRC update
India
The Indian government has hit pause on the Manipur census, which was supposed to start September 1, 2026.
This move follows strong calls from local groups to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) first, with many worried that illegal immigrants from Myanmar could change who gets counted in the state.
Amit Shah leads Manipur census meeting
The decision came out of a high-level meeting led by Home Minister Amit Shah on August 31, 2026.
Officials said they wanted to reflect "the feelings and aspirations of the people."
The Manipur High Court was also informed and will discuss it again in October.
This all follows a recent statewide strike, showing just how much this issue matters to people in Manipur.