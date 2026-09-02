Indian government rejects Subhash Garg's 2.6% Q1 GDP calculation

The Indian government has pushed back against former finance secretary Subhash Garg's claim that India's GDP grew just 2.6% in Q1 of fiscal 2027, not the official 7.8%.

Officials say his calculation doesn't add up, since he mixed up old and new data sets, making the comparison "statistically meaningless."

They also pointed out that the GDP deflator is neither the CPI nor the WPI, and that "The new series does not take total nominal GDP and divide it by one conveniently selected inflation rate."