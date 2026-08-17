Indian government reviews companies' use of AI in customer service
India
Tired of chatbots that never really solve your problem? You are not alone.
The Indian government is now reviewing how companies use AI for customer service amid complaints about unresolved issues and the struggle to reach real humans.
Officials say these automated systems might be causing more hassle than help.
Consumer Affairs considers mandatory complaint upgrades
The Department of Consumer Affairs is thinking about making it mandatory for companies to upgrade their complaint-handling systems fast.
If they do not shape up, they could face penalties under the Consumer Protection Act.
Experts are also pushing for a mix of AI and human support so you get quicker, more effective help when things go wrong.