Indian government reviews data center safety after New Delhi fire
India
A major fire last month at a New Delhi data center, run by ST Telemedia and Tata Communications, not only caused heavy damage but also disrupted data recovery.
Now, the government is stepping in, teaming up with industry officials to review safety rules for data centers across India.
Officials review 15-state data center policies
Officials are looking at policies in 15 states to spot gaps and bring local standards closer to what's done internationally.
The goal: make sure India's fast-growing digital infrastructure is safer and more resilient after this wake-up call.