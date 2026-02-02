Modi government revises international baggage rules: How it affects you?

The Indian government has revised its baggage rules, increasing the customs duty-free limit for passengers. Under the new Baggage Rules 2026, Indian residents and tourists of Indian origin can now bring goods worth up to ₹75,000 without paying any customs duty. The earlier limit was ₹50,000. This change is aimed at easing travel norms and keeping pace with rising overseas travel and consumption trends.

Implementation New rules replace decade-old regulations The new baggage rules come into effect from today, replacing the decade-old regulations. The official notice states, "A passenger, including an infant arriving in India, shall be allowed clearance of used personal effects required for satisfying daily necessities of life and travel souvenirs...free of duty." This change is expected to make international travel more convenient for Indian residents and tourists visiting India.

Foreign tourists Foreign tourists can bring articles worth up to ₹25,000 Foreign tourists, on the other hand, will be allowed duty-free clearance of articles worth up to ₹25,000 on arrival in India. This is a hike from the previous limit of ₹15,000. The rules also extend to crew members of vessels or aircraft who can bring their luggage home duty-free at their final pay-off after employment termination.

Advertisement