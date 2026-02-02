Modi government revises international baggage rules: How it affects you?
What's the story
The Indian government has revised its baggage rules, increasing the customs duty-free limit for passengers. Under the new Baggage Rules 2026, Indian residents and tourists of Indian origin can now bring goods worth up to ₹75,000 without paying any customs duty. The earlier limit was ₹50,000. This change is aimed at easing travel norms and keeping pace with rising overseas travel and consumption trends.
Implementation
New rules replace decade-old regulations
The new baggage rules come into effect from today, replacing the decade-old regulations. The official notice states, "A passenger, including an infant arriving in India, shall be allowed clearance of used personal effects required for satisfying daily necessities of life and travel souvenirs...free of duty." This change is expected to make international travel more convenient for Indian residents and tourists visiting India.
Foreign tourists
Foreign tourists can bring articles worth up to ₹25,000
Foreign tourists, on the other hand, will be allowed duty-free clearance of articles worth up to ₹25,000 on arrival in India. This is a hike from the previous limit of ₹15,000. The rules also extend to crew members of vessels or aircraft who can bring their luggage home duty-free at their final pay-off after employment termination.
Jewelry allowance
Jewelry allowance has also been revised
The new rules revise the jewelry allowance for Indian residents and tourists of Indian origin returning from abroad. Female passengers can now bring jewelry worth up to 40g duty-free, while the limit is 20g for others in "bona fide" baggage. The definition of jewelry includes articles made of gold, silver, platinum or other precious metals. Crew members are also permitted to bring back small gifts for personal/family use, like chocolates or cosmetics, with a total value of up to ₹2,500.