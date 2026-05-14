Indian government says fuel stocks sufficient, rules out rationing
Despite all the buzz about fuel security and panic buying lately, the Indian government says there's no need to stress: there's enough oil, LNG, and LPG stocked up.
Officials have made it clear there are no plans for rationing, even as tensions in West Asia continue after 75 days of crisis.
LPG bookings surge by 14 million
In just three days, India saw a huge jump with 14 million LPG bookings and nearly 200,000 small cylinders sold. There's also been a rush for new PNG connections since March.
The government credits this to people stocking up out of fear but reassures that extra imports and bigger inventories mean supplies are stable.
Two LPG ships cross Hormuz
Two LPG ships safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz this week and are headed to Indian ports soon.
13 Indian-linked vessels remain in the region.
Meanwhile, officials are keeping an eye on unusual diesel demand at retail pumps and asking people not to panic buy.