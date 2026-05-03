Indian government says grid held steady despite April demand surge
India
India's government is shutting down rumors of a power crisis, even as electricity use shot up this April thanks to scorching temperatures and increasing use of air-conditioners, desert coolers, and other cooling appliances.
Officials say the grid held steady, with no coal shortages or outages, despite what you might have seen on social media.
India met 229GW peak, added 65GW
On May 2, India met a peak demand of 229 gigawatts without any hiccups, even after hitting a record 256.1 gigawatts just days before while still exporting power.
With nearly 65 gigawatts added to capacity in FY26, the government says they're prepped for even higher summer demand and aren't expecting any major issues ahead.