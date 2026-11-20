Indian government says protecting Indian seafarers is very high priority
The Indian government has made it clear that protecting Indian seafarers is a "very high priority."
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared that the Ministry of External Affairs is actively supporting these workers, and their well-being gets special attention during the Prime Minister's visits abroad.
Puri reassured everyone that the government stands by its commitment to keep seafarers safe, even when times get tough.
Ports ministry monitors 800 ships
After recent attacks on ships with Indian crew members, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said stronger security steps are underway.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is now monitoring more than 800 ships in the Persian Gulf west of the Strait of Hormuz to protect crews, keep trade moving smoothly, and make sure international maritime rules are followed.