Indian government says 'Super El Nino' not official, cites WMO
India
Heard the buzz about Super El Nino? The Indian government wants everyone to know it's not an official term.
According to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, IMD classifies El Nino events as weak, moderate, strong or very strong, and WMO does not use the term "super El Nino," so "Super" is not an official classification.
IMD expects very strong El Nino
El Nino started off weak in June 2026 and picked up steam by July. IMD expects it could hit "very strong" levels between October and December this year.
While it often means weaker monsoons for India, IMD says other things like the Indian Ocean Dipole also play a role.
They're keeping a close eye on it and sharing updates with state governments to help everyone stay prepared.