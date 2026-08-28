Indian leaders strengthen ties before New Delhi BRICS summit
India
With the BRICS summit coming up in New Delhi this September, India's top leaders are busy strengthening ties with key countries.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval headed to Beijing to talk border issues, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Moscow to sort out trade gaps and highlight energy security.
Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman pitch investments
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was in Japan, pitching India as a hub for manufacturing everything from semiconductors to components.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kicked off a Canada-US tour, inviting investors to check out India's fintech and digital infrastructure scene.
All these moves show India is syncing its economic goals with diplomacy as it prepares to welcome world leaders at the summit.