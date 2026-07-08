Indian Navy drone crashes near Dharampur in Porbandar, no injuries
India
An Indian Navy drone crashed near Dharampur village in Porbandar, Gujarat, on Wednesday during a regular flight.
The loud crash startled locals, but thankfully no one was hurt, and there were no injuries reported.
Top-level probe underway, responders secure site
A top-level investigation is already underway to figure out what caused the crash, whether it was a technical glitch or something else.
Navy teams, police, and firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and have secured the area to keep everyone safe while they check out the wreckage.