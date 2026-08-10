Indian Navy escorts MT Compass and MT Thalata through Bab-el-Mandeb
India
The Indian Navy just escorted two oil tankers, MT Compass and MT Thalata, safely through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait on August 9-10, 2026.
With security threats rising in this key shipping route, India's move is all about keeping vital energy supplies moving and showing it's serious about protecting global trade.
Attack sank MSV Faize Noore Oliya
This extra caution comes right after an Indian ship, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, was attacked and sank near Yemen on August 4, 2026.
Thankfully, all 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, were rescued by Yemeni forces.
The incident really drives home how risky the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait has become due to piracy and Houthi rebel attacks, making these Navy missions more important than ever.