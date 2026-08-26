Indian Navy monitored 2 merchant ships' transit through Bab-el-Mandeb Strait
India
On August 25, the Indian Navy monitored the safe transit of two merchant ships, MV Union Mariner and MV Dagher, safely through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial link between the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.
This move shows how seriously India takes protecting trade routes that keep goods moving around the world.
Indian Navy on Operation Sankalp patrols
Indian Navy warships are out in the Middle East right now, handling security as tensions rise between the US and Iran.
They're part of Operation Sankalp and anti-piracy patrols, focusing on keeping Indian ships safe in risky waters.
Officials also say these ships are ready to help any stranded Indians if needed, showing India's commitment to both its trade and its people overseas.