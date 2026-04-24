Indian Navy identifies Hormuz as 'primary' area of interest

The Indian Navy has identified the Strait of Hormuz as a "primary area" of strategic interest in its maritime security strategy. The strategy, released by Navy Chief Admiral D K Tripathi, comes amid an ongoing blockade at the Strait that has pushed up crude oil prices. The document highlights key maritime choke points in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), including the Cape of Good Hope, the Mozambique Channel, Bab-el-Mandeb, the Suez Canal, and the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

Strategic nodes Malacca, Singapore straits crucial for India's energy security The Malacca and Singapore Straits are particularly important as they provide the shortest sea route between the Persian Gulf and East Asia/West Pacific through the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean. The Sunda Strait is another important alternative route, albeit less preferred by large ships due to navigational hazards. Other key straits mentioned in the strategy include Lombok Strait, the Ombai Strait, and the Wetar Strait.

Strategic expansion Areas beyond primary choke points designated as 'secondary' areas The document also highlights that as India's economic and strategic engagements across oceans expand, so will the external influences impacting its national interests. This necessitates a broader operational footprint for the Indian Navy. Consequently, areas beyond these primary choke points have been designated as "secondary" areas of maritime interest. These include India's coastal areas, the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Laccadive Sea, among others.

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