Indian Navy recovers unexploded missile from oil tanker

Diplomatic actions

India protests US attacks on civilian vessels

India has lodged a formal protest with the US over attacks on civilian vessels that killed three Indian seafarers. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that MT Olympic Life was hit by an "explosion in its hull" on May 26 while sailing from Fujairah, UAE, to Kochi. Despite the blast, the tanker continued its voyage and reported an unexploded missile onboard through the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).