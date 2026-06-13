Indian Navy recovers unexploded missile from oil tanker
What's the story
The Indian Navy has successfully recovered an unexploded missile warhead from the crude oil tanker MT Olympic Life. The vessel, flagged under the Marshall Islands, had been sailing with the dangerous cargo since May 26. The ship was struck off the coast of Oman and traveled nearly 2,000km to Kochi with the missile lodged inside a fuel tank.
Operation details
Operation carried out by Indian Navy's EOD team
The Indian Navy's elite Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team carried out the recovery operation in Kochi. The Ministry of Defence described it as a "meticulously planned and executed high-risk operation." The team successfully isolated the warhead's detonation mechanism and extracted it along with associated debris. This mission highlights India's commitment to global maritime safety amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
Maritime tensions
US-Israel-Iran war escalates risks to commercial shipping
The operation comes amid rising risks to commercial shipping in the Middle East due to the US-Israel-Iran War. Merchant vessels have been targeted by missiles and drones, with three Indian crewed ships recently attacked by US forces enforcing a blockade around the Sea of Oman. The Gulf of Oman and adjacent waters have become sensitive maritime corridors for global energy trade.
Diplomatic actions
India protests US attacks on civilian vessels
India has lodged a formal protest with the US over attacks on civilian vessels that killed three Indian seafarers. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that MT Olympic Life was hit by an "explosion in its hull" on May 26 while sailing from Fujairah, UAE, to Kochi. Despite the blast, the tanker continued its voyage and reported an unexploded missile onboard through the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).
Threat assessment
Recovery of unexploded missile a high-risk operation
The Navy's assessment confirmed that a projectile had penetrated the vessel's hull and was lodged inside a fuel tank. This posed a major risk as it was sitting inside a compartment capable of carrying millions of barrels of oil. The EOD team adopted a deliberate approach to ensure safety during extraction, using advanced diagnostic methods to isolate the detonation mechanism before proceeding with recovery.