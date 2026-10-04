Indian Navy sailor Pradeep Mukherjee arrested for leaking to Pakistan
India
Big security breach: Pradeep Mukherjee, a 31-year-old Indian Navy sailor, has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive defense information with a female Pakistani intelligence operative.
He was caught in Coimbatore while at a training course after the counterintelligence cell noticed some suspicious online activity and got the go-ahead from naval authorities to step in.
Mukherjee questioned over Eastern Naval leaks
Investigators say Mukherjee leaked details about key naval assets and fleet movements: information linked to the Eastern Naval Command.
It all started with a social media chat that turned into sharing classified data.
He is now being questioned in Vijayawada as police try to figure out how much he revealed and whether money was involved.