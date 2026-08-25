Indian Navy to welcome Nipun deep-sea support ship in Mumbai
India
The Indian Navy is about to welcome its newest deep-sea support ship, Nipun, on August 31 in Mumbai.
Built in Visakhapatnam and delivered just last month, this India-built vessel is designed for tough underwater missions: think deep-sea diving, submarine rescues, and other critical operations.
Nipun boosts rescue and highlights self-reliance
Nipun comes packed with advanced diving technology, underwater tools, and strong medical support to keep crews safe during tricky missions.
Its station-keeping capabilities help it stay steady while working below the waves.
Beyond boosting the Navy's rescue skills, Nipun also highlights India's push for homegrown defense technology and greater self-reliance at sea.