Indian Navy wants cool new amphibious planes—here's why

These planes aren't your average jets—they can land on water or land and are packed with tech like corrosion-proof bodies, advanced navigation, and survival gear. The idea is to cover India's massive 7,500km coastline—including remote islands—especially in spots where there aren't any runways.

What's the bigger picture?

By leasing these ready-to-go planes (crew and maintenance included), the Navy can quickly fill a big gap in its ability to respond to emergencies or threats at sea.

It's also a smart way for them to "test drive" before committing long-term—all part of making India's coasts safer and more secure.