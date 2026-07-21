Indian Navy welcomes new anti submarine ship Malvan in Karwar
The Indian Navy is welcoming a new sub-hunting ship called Malvan on Wednesday in Karwar.
Named after a coastal town in Maharashtra, Malvan is the second in a series of eight Mahe-class vessels, most of which are built with parts made right here in India.
It is designed to track submarines, carry out search-and-attack missions, and work alongside naval aircraft, basically making the seas safer.
India building 16 anti submarine ships
Malvan joins the fleet just as submarine activity from China and Pakistan is picking up in the region.
India is building 16 of these anti-submarine ships by 2028 to boost coastal security.
Malvan packs some serious tech: rocket launchers for subs, torpedo tubes, mine-laying systems, decoys, and stealth features that help it stay hidden.
All this makes it a key player in keeping India's waters secure.