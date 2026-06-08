Indian-origin foreign nationals may have voted in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Family suspected of falsifying voter declarations

The investigation kicked off when a couple at Madurai airport admitted they'd voted after officials noticed ink on their fingers.

Another case involved a UK national caught at Chennai airport for voting in Velachery.

Officials think family members may have helped keep these names on voter lists by making false declarations.

If found guilty, those involved could face legal action and lose their Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, plus, the Election Commission will decide if their votes count or not.