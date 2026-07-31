Indian parliamentary panel urges humanitarian handling of Sheikh Hasina extradition
India's parliamentary panel wants the government to treat Bangladesh's request to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina with a humanitarian approach and sensitivity.
Hasina is currently living in India, but is not allowed to do any political activities here.
The Ministry of External Affairs said the extradition request is being examined by the competent authorities in accordance with the applicable law and established procedures.
Panel seeks accountability for Bangladesh minorities
The panel also pointed out that safeguarding minorities in Bangladesh is an important part of India's diplomacy.
After 2,446 attacks on minorities were reported till May 18, 2025, India stepped in, and Bangladesh subsequently reported 70 arrests and 88 cases.
The committee wants India to keep pushing for accountability.