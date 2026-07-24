Indian Railways achieves 99.6% broad gage electrification, Ashwini Vaishnaw says
India
Indian Railways just hit a huge milestone: 99.6% of its broad-gauge network is now electrified, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared in Parliament.
What's cool is that India isn't just focusing on busy routes like most countries; it's electrifying almost the entire network, making this one of the world's largest railway electrification drives.
India ranks 2nd globally in electrification
As of June 2025, India ranks second worldwide for railway electrification, just behind Switzerland.
Out of 19 railway zones, 15 are already fully electrified (like Central and Western Railways), while the last four are nearly there, with South Western Railway at 96.1%.
All new lines are being built with electrification in mind.