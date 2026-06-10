Indian Railways announces LHB EOG hot-buffet coaches rated 160km/h
India
Big update if you travel by train: Indian Railways is bringing in new LHB EOG hot-buffet coaches on its fastest trains.
Announced today, these coaches are designed to support operation at up to 160km per hour and could soon appear on premium trains like Vande Bharat, promising better food service and a more modern vibe.
Railway Board approves coaches pending upgrades
These buffet coaches aren't just faster; they're safer too.
They've been approved by the Railway Board and need upgraded tracks, improved signaling systems, and extra safety features before they roll out on suitable high-speed and premium sections.
It's all part of a bigger push to make train journeys comfier and more efficient across India.