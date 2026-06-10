Indian Railways announces LHB EOG hot-buffet coaches rated 160km/h India Jun 10, 2026

Big update if you travel by train: Indian Railways is bringing in new LHB EOG hot-buffet coaches on its fastest trains.

Announced today, these coaches are designed to support operation at up to 160km per hour and could soon appear on premium trains like Vande Bharat, promising better food service and a more modern vibe.