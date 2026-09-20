Indian Railways approves Kavach 4.0 for 607.7km Lucknow division 252cr
Indian Railways is stepping up its game with a bunch of new projects to make train travel safer and more efficient.
The big highlight is the approval of Kavach Version 4.0, a smart system that automatically stops trains if they miss a signal, covering 607.7 route kilometers of the Lucknow Division.
This upgrade, costing ₹252 crore, aims to seriously boost passenger safety.
Railway upgrades at Solapur, Savalyapuram-Guntur, Udhna-Ukai
Alongside Kavach, Indian Railways is modernizing signaling at seven Solapur stations and upgrading electric traction on the Savalyapuram-Guntur route.
Plus, a new four-lane road overbridge in lieu of Level Crossing No. 53 at Km 62/2-4 on the Udhna-Ukai Songadh section of Western Railway will help ease traffic and cut down delays where roads cross rail lines.
All these changes are part of making train travel smoother and safer for everyone.