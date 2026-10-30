Indian Railways bans phone charging 11pm to 5am on trains
India
Indian Railways just announced you can't charge your phone on trains from 11pm to 5am anymore.
This move comes after a recent power bank explosion raised safety worries about electrical fires while most people are asleep.
Fresh instructions issued on October 26, 2026, are all about keeping passengers safe during overnight journeys.
Ban applies to charging points only
The ban only affects charging points (not using your phone), so you can still scroll or chat as usual.
It's easy to enforce in AC coaches but trickier in non-AC ones, so staff are getting training and surprise inspections have been ordered.
If you're traveling at night, make sure your devices are fully charged before boarding and bring a backup power bank (charged up!) just in case.