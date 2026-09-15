Indian Railways considers sleeper Vande Bharat and Surat Udaipur service

Vande Bharat Express is getting a big upgrade: a Sleeper Vande Bharat is being considered and could be introduced soon, starting with a possible Varanasi Junction-New Delhi Sleeper Vande Bharat, with the route still to be finalized.

There is also a brand-new Surat-Udaipur service launching, which will run six days a week and connect key cities in Gujarat and Rajasthan.