Indian Railways considers sleeper Vande Bharat and Surat Udaipur service
Vande Bharat Express is getting a big upgrade: a Sleeper Vande Bharat is being considered and could be introduced soon, starting with a possible Varanasi Junction-New Delhi Sleeper Vande Bharat, with the route still to be finalized.
There is also a brand-new Surat-Udaipur service launching, which will run six days a week and connect key cities in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Railways plans sleepers and faster freight
Plans are in motion for more sleeper trains, including possible routes like Delhi-Patna, with schedules designed around when people actually want to travel.
On the freight side, India's first Vande Bharat goods train just hit 130km per hour during tests between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, a sign that faster cargo is on the horizon too.
All these changes show Indian Railways is listening to travelers and stepping up its game.