Indian Railways eyes 24-coach Vande Bharat sleeper train June 2027
India
Big upgrade alert: Indian Railways is now eyeing a new 24-coach Vande Bharat sleeper train for long overnight trips.
Built by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, these trains will feature a pantry car for midnight cravings.
Designs are coming later this year, with the rollout timeline in the first half of 2027 and the first ride set for June 2027.
Faster 160km/h service with KAVACH
Expect faster journeys (up to 160km/h), comfy European-style berths, modern bio-vacuum toilets, and automatic doors.
Safety gets a boost too with the KAVACH anti-collision system and regenerative braking.
The goal? To make your long-distance travel way more comfortable: think Rajdhani Express, but leveled up.